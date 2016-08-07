FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q2 net profit dips 2.8 pct
August 7, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q2 net profit dips 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bahraini Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group reported a 2.8 percent dip in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The bank, which has operations in more than a dozen countries, made a net attributable profit of $43.6 million in the three months ending June 30, it said in a statement.

It did not provide a figure for the year earlier period. The company recorded a profit of $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2015, according to a statement released at the time.

Al Baraka will establish a banking unit in Morocco once it receives approval from local authorities, it said in May. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by John Stonestreet)

