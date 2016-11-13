FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Baraka Banking Group's third-quarter net profit drops 3.75 pct
November 13, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

Al Baraka Banking Group's third-quarter net profit drops 3.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group , the Bahraini Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, reported a 3.75 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday as it set aside more cash to cover bad loans.

The bank made a net attributable profit of $35.04 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of $36.40 million in the corresponding period of 2015, according to the statement.

Higher net provisioning, which jumped to $39.16 million from $11.04 million in the same period a year earlier, put pressure on the bank's earnings.

For the first nine months of the year, the bank said it had raised its general provisioning as a precautionary measure due to the economic and financial conditions in some countries it operated as well as global uncertainty. (Reporting by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
