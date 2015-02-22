FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Al Baraka says Q4 net income up 12.5 pct
#Financials
February 22, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Al Baraka says Q4 net income up 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group , the Bahraini Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, posted a 12.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

The bank, which has operations across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, made a net attributable profit of $36 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with $32 million in the corresponding period of 2013, according to the statement posted on the Bahrain bourse.

The bank made an annual net attributable profit of $152 million in 2014, up from $145 million in 2013. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

