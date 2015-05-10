FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Al Baraka Q1 net attributable profit rises 9 pct
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Al Baraka Q1 net attributable profit rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group , an Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, posted a 9 percent increase in first-quarter net attributable profit on Sunday.

The bank made a net profit attributable to equity holders of $40 million in the three months ending March 31, it said in a statement. Al Baraka’s net attributable profit in the prior-year period was $36.6 million, according to Reuters data.

The bank’s quarterly net income, which includes profit attributable to non-controlling interests, was $69 million, up from $67 million in the corresponding period of last year, it said.

Al Baraka has operations in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.