FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit rises 4 pct
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group , the Bahraini Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, posted a 4 percent increase in third-quarter net income on Tuesday.

The bank, which has operations across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, made a net attributable profit of $36 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of $35 million in the corresponding period of 2014.

Total assets stood at $24 billion as of Sept. 30, up 2 percent from the end of 2014. (Reporting by Katie Paul, editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.