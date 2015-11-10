Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit rises 4 pct

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group , the Bahraini Islamic lender with operations in more than a dozen countries, posted a 4 percent increase in third-quarter net income on Tuesday.

The bank, which has operations across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, made a net attributable profit of $36 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of $35 million in the corresponding period of 2014.

Total assets stood at $24 billion as of Sept. 30, up 2 percent from the end of 2014. (Reporting by Katie Paul, editing by Matt Smith)