FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Islamic bank Al Baraka eyes $300 mln Tier 1 sukuk issue in Q1 2017 -CEO
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 9 months ago

Islamic bank Al Baraka eyes $300 mln Tier 1 sukuk issue in Q1 2017 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group is targeting the sale of capital-boosting sukuk worth $300 million in the first quarter of 2017, the chief executive of the Bahrain-based Islamic lender, with operations in over a dozen countries, said on Tuesday.

"You'll see issuance of sukuk in the first quarter of 2017 around $300 million, and we are talking to some banks" about arranging it, Adnan Ahmed Yousef told reporters on the sidelines of an Islamic banking conference.

Yousef added that the issue would enhance the bank's core Tier 1 capital.

Al Baraka had a total capital adequacy ratio - a key indicator of a bank's financial health, which combines both Tier 1 and supplementary Tier 2 capital - of 15.15 percent as of June 30, according to a regulatory disclosure on its website. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.