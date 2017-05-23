FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
#Financials
May 23, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 3 months ago

Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking group tightens price guidance for dollar sukuk - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has tightened pricing guidance for its planned U.S. dollar sukuk issue to the 8-8.125 percent area, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal on Tuesday.

Initial guidance was released earlier in the day in the low- to mid-8 percent area.

Order books for the perpetual sukuk, expected to be of benchmark size, topped $1.25 billion, the document showed. The Islamic bond is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

