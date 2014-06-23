FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank plans $500 mln capital-boosting sukuk
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank plans $500 mln capital-boosting sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank plans to raise $500 million from a capital-boosting Islamic bond issue, a document from lead arrangers said on Monday.

The transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, is earmarked to price in the area of 6 percent. Order books for the trade are currently worth around $1 billion, the document added.

The sukuk will boost the bank’s Tier 1 - or core - capital.

No timeframe for when the issue would complete was given in the update, but a market source told IFR - a Thomson Reuters unit - that it was expected to price on Tuesday.

The unlisted Islamic lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, has chosen itself as well as Citigroup , Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
