FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UAE's Al Hilal Bank to price $500 mln capital-boosting sukuk Tues
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-UAE's Al Hilal Bank to price $500 mln capital-boosting sukuk Tues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds revised pricing)

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank plans to raise $500 million from a capital-boosting Islamic bond issue, with pricing tightening ahead of completion on Tuesday due to investor demand, a document from lead arrangers said on Monday.

Pricing for the transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, was revised on Monday afternoon to in the area of 5.75 percent, the document said. This was inside the 6 percent area guidance given earlier in the day.

Investor orders for the deal, which will boost Al Hilal’s Tier 1 - or core - capital, were above $3 billion. Despite the interest, the size of the transaction will not be increased, the document added.

The unlisted Islamic lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, has chosen itself as well as Citigroup , Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.