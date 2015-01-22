Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank says CEO Berro resigns

ABU DHABI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank, Mohamed Jamil Berro, is leaving for personal reasons, a spokeswoman for the bank confirmed on Thursday.

Sarie Ahmed Arar, currently the executive vice president of wholesale banking, will assume the role of acting CEO, the spokeswoman added.

Two sources had earlier told Reuters that Berro was leaving.

The sharia-compliant bank was founded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, and Berro joined as its first CEO in February 2008. He was previously the global head for Jordan-based Arab Bank’s personal banking group.

Prior to that, Berro held senior positions at National Bank of Kuwait and Credit Agricole in Egypt. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)