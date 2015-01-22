CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank says CEO has not resigned

(Corrects after statement from company saying CEO has not resigned. Spokeswoman earlier said he had resigned)

ABU DHABI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s government-owned Al Hilal Bank said on Thursday its chief executive had not resigned, correcting an earlier comment from a spokeswoman who said he was leaving.

“Mohamed Jamil Berro still remains in his position and it is business as usual for the bank,” a statement from the bank said.

Earlier, the bank’s spokeswoman told Reuters that Berro had resigned, with Al Hilal’s executive vice president of wholesale banking, Sarie Ahmed Arar, assuming the role of acting CEO.

The bank’s spokeswoman mistakenly informed Reuters that Berro had resigned, the statement said without elaborating. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)