Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair sign $200 mln 5-yr Islamic loan with SocGen
September 25, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair sign $200 mln 5-yr Islamic loan with SocGen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co signed a $200 million sharia-compliant loan with French lender Société Générale to fund an acquisition of shops and general expansion, the retailer said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The firm, which franchises brands such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, announced last week it was buying 42 women’s clothing shops from Al Dana Trading Group for 383 million riyals ($102.1 million).

Alhokair said on Thursday the facility, which is extended over a five-year period and will be repaid on a quarterly basis after a year’s grace period, will fund the acquisition and other expansion by the company.

Shares in Alhokair rose 1.02 percent to close at 120.25 riyals per share on Thursday ahead of the announcement. (1 US dollar = 3.7509 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

