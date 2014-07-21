FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit up 15.7 pct, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 21, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit up 15.7 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co reported a 15.7 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Monday, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 191.2 million riyals ($51.0 million), compared to 165.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the rise to “opening new stores, adding new brands and an increase in sales in the international markets.”

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Alhokair would record a net profit of 208.23 million riyals in the quarter.

$1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.