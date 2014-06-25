FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Alhokair completes 500 mln riyal debut sukuk issue
June 25, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Alhokair completes 500 mln riyal debut sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co has completed a 500 million riyal ($133 million), five-year sukuk issue, its first issue of an Islamic bond, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Alhokair, which franchises brands such as Zara and Marks and Spencer in the kingdom, did not give the pricing of the sukuk, which was sold in a private placement to investors in Saudi Arabia.

In late May, the company said it was also close to signing an agreement with a group of banks for a loan worth 1 billion riyals to repay existing loans and finance expansion.

Samba Financial Group’s investment banking arm arranged the sukuk sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

