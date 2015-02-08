FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari bank Al Khaliji seeks shareholder nod for $1.75 bln bond plan
February 8, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Qatari bank Al Khaliji seeks shareholder nod for $1.75 bln bond plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Al Khaliji Commercial Bank , Qatar’s sixth-largest lender by assets, will ask shareholders to approve plans to issue bonds worth up to $1.75 billion, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The proposal is subject to approval by the bank’s annual general assembly on Feb. 25, it said in the statement.

Al Khaliji has issued one international bond previously, selling a $500 million five-year deal in October 2013. It was trading to yield 2.713 percent at 1145 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
