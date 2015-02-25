FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar bank Al Khaliji gets shareholder assent for up to $1.75 bln bond sale
February 25, 2015

Qatar bank Al Khaliji gets shareholder assent for up to $1.75 bln bond sale

DOHA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khaliji Commercial Bank won shareholder assent on Wednesday to issue up to $1.75 billion in bonds which its chief executive said would be used for financing activities in the Gulf Arab state.

“The majority (of the cash) will be used for financing internally because the main focus of the bank is to invest inside Qatar,” Fahad al-Khalifa, the bank’s chief executive, told its annual shareholder meeting.

Speaking to Reuters after the meeting, Khalifa said part of the $1.75 billion allowance could be sold this year, although he declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by David French; Editing by David Evans)

