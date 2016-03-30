FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar bank Al Khaliji says raises 1 bln riyal capital-boosting bond
March 30, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Qatar bank Al Khaliji says raises 1 bln riyal capital-boosting bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Al Khalij Commercial Bank said on Wednesday it raised 1 billion riyals ($274.7 million) through the issuance of a capital-boosting bond.

The offering, which is compliant with the Basel III global banking standards and has a perpetual tenor, will boost its Tier 1, or core, capital and will be used to support future growth, the lender said in a statement.

The bond issuance comes at a time when many Gulf banks are moving to raise capital, to top up reserves after years of lending growth and in order to meet Basel III regulatory requirements.

The bank, known as Al Khaliji, didn’t disclose its new Tier 1 capital level. It stood at 13.8 percent against a minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent at the end of 2015, according to its fourth-quarter financial statement. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
