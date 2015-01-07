FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari Diar transfers Al Khaliji stake to Qatar Investment Authority
January 7, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Qatari Diar transfers Al Khaliji stake to Qatar Investment Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Qatari Diar has transferred its shares in Al Khaliji Commercial Bank to Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the property arm of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

Diar, which had been Al Khaliji’s largest shareholders, moved 61.9 million shares in Qatar’s sixth-largest bank to QIA on Tuesday, without providing further details.

Based on Al Khaliji’s closing price on Tuesday, the stock was worth 1.35 billion riyals ($370.9 million), according to Reuters calculations.

QIA is the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund.

$1 = 3.6402 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

