DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on Thursday that the total value of its delayed projects as of Dec. 31 last year was 312.7 million riyals ($83.4 million).

It estimated the total value of its backlog of uncompleted work as of the same date at 2.85 billion riyals. Its total contract value was 7.85 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7491 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)