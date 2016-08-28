FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Saudi builder Khodari renews 132 mln riyal Islamic facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on Sunday that it had renewed an existing 132 million riyal ($35.2 million) Islamic credit facility with Samba Financial Group .

The facility will provide bonding commitments as well as capital and working capital requirements for projects and general business, it said in a statement. Credit limits for projects covered by the facility will range from 36 to 60 months.

In a separate statement, the company said it had won a 69 million riyal contract from the kingdom's Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture for the maintenance of water networks. The financial impact of the project is expected to start in the third quarter, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

