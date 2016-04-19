FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi contractor Khodari Q1 net profit drops 70.6 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Saudi contractor Khodari Q1 net profit drops 70.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian contractor Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a 70.6 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as it continued to struggle amid a slowdown in the kingdom’s construction sector.

The company made a profit of 4.11 million riyals ($1.10 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 13.98 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

The firm cited a 16.4 percent drop in revenue for the profit decline as well as a fall in its gross margin, which was impacted by the higher costs of completing projects.

EFG Hermes had forecast the builder would make a first quarter net loss of 6.25 million riyals.

The company, like many construction-related firms, has been put under pressure by a slowdown in the sector, caused by cutbacks in state spending due to lower oil prices.

Khodari won 16.2 million riyals of new contract awards in the first quarter, down from 1.1 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2015. Contract awards had also slumped significantly in the third and fourth quarter of last year.

$1 = 3.7490 riyals Reporting by David French, editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.