Saudi contractor Khodari Q1 net profit drops 70.6 pct

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian contractor Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a 70.6 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as it continued to struggle amid a slowdown in the kingdom’s construction sector.

The company made a profit of 4.11 million riyals ($1.10 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 13.98 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

The firm cited a 16.4 percent drop in revenue for the profit decline as well as a fall in its gross margin, which was impacted by the higher costs of completing projects.

EFG Hermes had forecast the builder would make a first quarter net loss of 6.25 million riyals.

The company, like many construction-related firms, has been put under pressure by a slowdown in the sector, caused by cutbacks in state spending due to lower oil prices.

Khodari won 16.2 million riyals of new contract awards in the first quarter, down from 1.1 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2015. Contract awards had also slumped significantly in the third and fourth quarter of last year.