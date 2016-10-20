FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Saudi contractor Khodari posts wider Q3 net loss
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi contractor Khodari posts wider Q3 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a wider third-quarter net loss on Thursday.

* Loss of 47.76 million riyals ($12.74 million) in three months to Sept. 30, compared to loss of 14.3 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

* EFG Hermes had forecast loss of 19.5 million riyals.

* New contract awards in third quarter worth 78.4 million riyals, up from 31 million riyals a year ago.

* Contract backlog as of Sept. 30 was 3.01 billion riyals, versus 4.67 billion riyals at the same point of 2015. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.