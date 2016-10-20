Saudi contractor Khodari posts wider Q3 net loss

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a wider third-quarter net loss on Thursday.

* Loss of 47.76 million riyals ($12.74 million) in three months to Sept. 30, compared to loss of 14.3 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

* EFG Hermes had forecast loss of 19.5 million riyals.

* New contract awards in third quarter worth 78.4 million riyals, up from 31 million riyals a year ago.

* Contract backlog as of Sept. 30 was 3.01 billion riyals, versus 4.67 billion riyals at the same point of 2015.