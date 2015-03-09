Saudi builder Khodari says rights issue proposal to regulator by end-June

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons expects to submit its proposal for a capital increase to the market regulator by the end of the second quarter of this year, it said in a statement on Monday.

The builder announced it November it planned a 500 million riyal ($133 million) rights issue to help expand its business, adding later that it had appointed GIB Capital, the investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank, to advise on the offer.

“It is, in association with the financial advisor, still in the process of preparing the file of the application to approve the capital increase in order to be submitted to the Capital Market Authority,” Khodari said in Monday’s filing, adding that it would announce the submission once it had been made. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)