FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi builder Khodari delays submitting rights issue proposal to July
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi builder Khodari delays submitting rights issue proposal to July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on Sunday its proposal for a capital increase would be submitted to the market regulator during July, a month later than originally outlined.

The company didn’t elaborate on the reason for the delay, except to say it was still in the process of preparing the application to the Capital Market Authority with its financial adviser GIB Capital.

The builder announced in November it planned a 500 million riyal ($133 million) rights issue to help expand its business, adding in March it would submit the proposal by end-June. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.