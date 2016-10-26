Qatari retailer Al Meera Q3 profit falls 4.6 pct

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Al Meera Consumer Goods Co , a Qatari retailer and supermarket operator, reported a 4.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 34.45 million riyals ($9.19 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30 versus 36.1 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  EFG Hermes forecast: 42.35 mln riyals.  Al Meera's nine-month net profit 136.8 million riyals, down from 137 million riyals a year earlier, a bourse statement showed. ($1 = 3.7493 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)