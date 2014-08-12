FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Al Noor profit jumps on outpatient treatments
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 12, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Al Noor profit jumps on outpatient treatments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Al Noor Hospitals reported a 79 percent jump in first-half net profit, as the United Arab Emirates healthcare firm treated more out-patients.

Net profit rose to $44.5 million on revenue up 25 percent to $224.8 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Al Noor added 31 physicians during the first six months which enabled the group to treat more patients who did not need an overnight stay in hospital, out-going Chief Executive Kassem Alom said in a statement. Outpatient volumes rose 20 percent from the previous year.

Alom said the London-listed company expects to meet its target of an additional 70-80 physicians in 2014.

“We remain on track to deliver strong growth through our physician hiring programme and the opening of three medical centres,” Alom said.

Alom will be replaced by Ronald Lavater later this year, the company announced last week.

The board proposed an interim dividend of 3.7 pence per share, to be paid on Oct. 10, its first half-yearly payout to shareholders.

Al Noor says it has the biggest market share among private health-care services providers in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, for both outpatients and inpatients. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Praveen Menon and Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.