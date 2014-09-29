FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Founder sells 5 mln shares in Al Noor Hospitals Group
September 29, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Founder sells 5 mln shares in Al Noor Hospitals Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Maksar Investments is to sell 5 million existing shares in Al Noor Hospitals Group on behalf of the UAE healthcare company’s founder Kassem Alom, in an accelerated offering run by Goldman Sachs, the bank said on Monday.

The shares have a price range of 1000-1050 pence each, valuing the stake at up to 52.5 million pounds ($85.4 million), a source familiar with the matter said.

Maksar Investments is subject to a 180-day lockup following the sale. ($1 = 0.6149 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

