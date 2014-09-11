FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Noor Hospitals stake sale to price at 10.30 pounds/share -source
September 11, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Al Noor Hospitals stake sale to price at 10.30 pounds/share -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - An overnight sale of a 7.3 percent stake in Al Noor Hospitals by Dubai-based private equity firm Ithmar Capital will price at 10.30 pounds ($16.7) per share, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Ithmar is offering 8.5 million shares in the healthcare firm through the Astro II special purpose vehicle. Should pricing be confirmed at that level, it would value the deal at 87.55 million pounds, according to Reuters calculations.

The price is in the middle of the original range of 10.00 pounds to 10.50 pounds, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

Order books will close at 0655 GMT, the source said. (1 US dollar = 0.6169 British pound) (Reporting by Freya Berry; writing by David French in Dubai; editing by David Clarke)

