FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NMC Health will not negotiate on Al Noor Hospitals offer - vice chair
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 16, 2015 / 11:34 AM / in 2 years

NMC Health will not negotiate on Al Noor Hospitals offer - vice chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - NMC Health, the United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, has submitted an offer for rival Al Noor Hospitals but will not negotiate on price, vice chairman and chief executive BR Shetty told Reuters on Monday.

“We have given our offer and that is it,” Shetty said. “There will be no further negotiations as I don’t want to over-trade,” he added.

He spoke after a report carried by UAE newspaper The National, citing sources, said that NMC Health may withdraw from the process on concerns the firm will have to resort to raising “a lot of debt” or a rights issue to outbid their competitors.

South Africa’s Mediclinic Intl agreed last month to buy Al Noor for around 1.4 billion pounds ($2.13 billion), although NMC said at the time it would fight on. VPS Healthcare has also expressed interest in the business.

$1 = 0.6579 pounds Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.