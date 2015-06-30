Al Omaniya Financial says submits non-binding offer to acquire United Finance

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Oman’s Al Omaniya Financial Services said on Tuesday that it had submitted a non-binding, indicative offer to acquire United Finance .

“We are pleased to inform that we have submitted a non-binding indicative offer for 100 percent acquisition of United Finance Company SAOG as requested by them,” it said in a filing to Oman’s bourse. It provided no other details.

In May, United Finance had invited National Bank of Oman , Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya to participate in an acquisition bidding process. The other two institutions have decided not to bid.

United Finance offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits.