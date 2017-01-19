Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash dividend

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 1.5 riyals ($0.40) per share for the second half of 2016.

The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, is up from the 1 riyal per share the bank paid out in the same period of the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank reported a 5 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, meeting analyst forecasts and extending a run of rising profits to five consecutive quarters. ($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)