January 21, 2016 / 1:34 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for the second half of 2015.

The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, is up from the 0.75 riyals per share the bank paid out in the same period of the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In an earlier statement, the bank reported a 28.2 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts. ($1 = 3.7530 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

