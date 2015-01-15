FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank lowers H2 cash dividend after Q4 profit drop
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank lowers H2 cash dividend after Q4 profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest listed lender, proposed a 0.75 riyal per share cash dividend for the second half of 2014, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The recommendation by the bank’s board is down from the 1.0 riyal per share cash dividend which the bank paid for the second half of 2013.

Earlier on Thursday Al Rajhi reported a 1.8 percent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit, marking the sixth straight drop in quarterly profit.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.