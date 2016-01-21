Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says Q4 net profit rises 28.2 pct

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 28.2 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts.

The bank made 1.95 billion riyals ($519.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.52 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank’s quarterly profit would be 1.67 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French)