FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q3 net profit up 16.7 pct, meets estimates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 17, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q3 net profit up 16.7 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 16.7 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Monday, meeting analysts' forecasts.

The bank made 2.01 billion riyals ($536.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.72 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank's quarterly profit would be 2.06 billion riyals.

Al Rajhi is the first major lender in the kingdom to report higher profits for the three months to Sept. 30, building on a run of rising profit growth in the previous four quarters, at a time when other Saudi banks have struggled against a challenging economic backdrop.

It attributed the positive performance in the latest quarter to a 16.8 percent rise in net special commission income to 2.91 billion riyals. Total operating income also gained 21.4 percent year on year to 3.88 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 225.86 billion riyals, gaining 7.6 percent on the same point of 2015, while deposits were flat over the same period at 272.6 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.