Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q4 net profit up 5 pct, meets forecasts

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, meeting analysts' forecasts.

The bank made 2.05 billion riyals ($546.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.95 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank's quarterly profit would be 2.05 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7493 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)