Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank posts seventh straight quarterly profit drop
April 13, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank posts seventh straight quarterly profit drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender, posted a 11 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, it said on Monday, missing analyst forecasts.

The bank made 1.52 billion riyals ($405.3 million) in the three months ending March 31, compared with 1.71 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 1.61 billion riyals for the quarter.

The decrease was the seventh straight drop in quarterly profit posted by the bank, which it attributed to a decrease in total operating income -- which fell 2.2 percent year on year to 3.42 billion riyals -- and a rise in total operating expenses.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 205.1 billion riyals, gaining 6.3 percent on the same point of 2014, while deposits rose 11.4 percent to 265.6 billion riyals over the same period. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
