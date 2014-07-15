FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank trims first-half dividend after profit fall
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank trims first-half dividend after profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, July 15 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, has trimmed its proposed cash dividend for the first half of 2014, after reporting lower profits earlier this week.

The bank has proposed paying 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for the six-month period to June 30, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday. This is below the 1.38 riyals per share the bank paid for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Al Rajhi posted a fourth successive quarterly profit decline on Sunday, with second-quarter earnings dropping 8.2 percent year-on-year, as the bank was hit again by higher impairments. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.