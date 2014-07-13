FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT/Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q2 net profit slips 8.2 pct; matching forecast
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

RPT/Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q2 net profit slips 8.2 pct; matching forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, posted a 8.2 percent decrease in its second-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday, in line with analyst forecasts.

The bank said it made 1.95 billion riyals ($520 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 2.12 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.97 billion riyals for the quarter.

The decrease was the third straight drop in quarterly profit posted by the bank, which it attributed to a rise in operating expenses without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Operating income for the quarter rose by 6.6 percent on the corresponding period of 2013 to 3.66 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions increased 4.9 percent over the same timeframe to 2.51 billion riyals. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.