Saudi Al Tayyar Travel Group founder to quit as managing director

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The founder of Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group will resign as vice-chairman and managing director from Sept. 1, the company said on Sunday.

Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar opened his first travel agency in 1980, and the firm has since grown to more than 430 branches in the kingdom and abroad, according to the company’s website.

He will remain a board member, according to the bourse statement announcing the move, which did not elaborate on his future role.

Chief Executive Abdullah bin Nasser al-Dawood will take up the managing director role as of Sept. 1, adding to his current position, the company said. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Robin Pomeroy)