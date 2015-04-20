FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group posts 2.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
April 20, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group posts 2.1 pct Q1 net profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 2.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday due to higher sales.

The company made a net profit of 286 million riyals ($76.3 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 280 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Al Tayyar, which boosted its capital by a third in March through the issuance of bonus shares to support future growth, attributed the profit gain to a 20 percent year-on-year increase in sales.

The boost in sales were cited to the addition of 30 new branches, after acquisitions were made in the second half of 2014, and after an increase in sales from airline companies they have agreements with, the company said in the filing. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

