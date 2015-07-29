FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct on higher sales
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group posted an 8.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday as sales grew.

The company made a net profit of 396 million riyals ($105.6 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 364 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Al Tayyar said quarterly sales rose 21 percent year-on-year as it increased the number of its branches inside Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Fransi Capital had forecast the firm would make a net profit of 404 million riyals for the quarter. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.