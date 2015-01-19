FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q4 net profit up 13.5 pct on sales jump
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 19, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q4 net profit up 13.5 pct on sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 13.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday as sales jumped.

The company made a net profit of 236 million riyals ($62.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 208 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Al Tayyar said quarterly sales rose 37 percent year-on-year.

Analysts at Osool & Bakheet Investment Co expected Al Tayyar to make a fourth-quarter profit of 237.7 million riyals.

The company made a net profit of 1.12 billion riyals in 2014, up from 977 million riyals in 2013.

$1 = 3.7550 riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.