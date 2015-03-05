Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel to hike capital 33 pct to support growth

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, March 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to raise its capital by 33.3 percent via bonus shares to help fund its expansion plans.

The company will increase its capital to 2 billion riyals ($533.3 million) by issuing one bonus share for every three shares held, paid for by capitalising 500 million riyals of retained earnings, it said in a bourse filing.

No money is being raised from shareholders, who are getting the new shares for free, but the move is an accounting device which in effect boosts the bank’s equity and therefore supports future growth. ($1 = 3.7496 riyals) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)