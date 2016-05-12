Alabama set to execute cop killer despite U.S. high court concerns

(Reuters) - A 65-year-old man convicted of murdering a police officer in 1985 is set to be executed in Alabama on Thursday even as the U.S. Supreme Court has ordered a judicial review of whether the state’s death penalty sentencing procedures violate the Constitution.

Vernon Madison, one of Alabama’s longest-serving death row inmates, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. His execution would be the 15th in the United States this year and the second in Alabama.

State officials are proceeding with the execution despite a May 2 Supreme Court order directing the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to reconsider the state’s death sentencing law in light of a Jan. 12 high court ruling striking down a similar statute in Florida.

The Supreme Court found that Florida’s law had given judges powers that juries should wield in determining a defendant’s eligibility for execution, violating the right to an impartial jury guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment.

Madison this week asked the Alabama Supreme Court to delay his execution, citing that ruling, but the court denied his request on Wednesday.

On Thursday, his lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a stay of execution.

“Recent rulings by this court provide a credible basis to believe that Mr. Madison has been sentenced to death in violation of the Constitution,” his petition to the high court stated.

Alabama has said in court filings its law is not identical to Florida‘s.

Madison was convicted in the fatal shooting of police officer Julius Schulte in Mobile, Alabama. He shot the officer, who was responding to a domestic call, in the head with a .32 caliber pistol, court records showed.

He faced three trials. Madison’s convictions in the first two were overturned on appeal. In the third trial, he was convicted and the jury, in an 8-4 vote, recommended life in prison. The judge overrode the jurors and sentenced Madison to death.

Courts have since denied other appeals by Madison, with a federal court this week rejecting an argument by his attorneys that Madison has suffered several strokes in the past year and no longer can understand why the state wants to execute him.

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken differing positions on Alabama death row cases since its Florida ruling. It sent back to Alabama courts the case of convicted cop killer Bart Johnson, after previously rejecting his appeal. But it allowed the execution of convicted rapist and murderer Christopher Brooks on Jan. 21.

Madison’s attorneys could not be reached for comment. (Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington)