Alabama Chief Justice suspended over gay marriage stance - court

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court was suspended from office on Friday for a second time after being found guilty of violating judicial ethics by defying federal court rulings on same-sex marriage, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary ruled.

Chief Justice Roy Moore had gone on trial on Wednesday on charges that he violated Alabama's canons of judicial ethics by ordering probate judges to withhold marriage licenses from same-sex couples, despite federal court rulings to the contrary. (Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)