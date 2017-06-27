(Repeats to additional subscribers)
June 27 A lockdown at a U.S. Army base in
northern Alabama on Tuesday was lifted after two telephone calls
reporting an active shooter at the sprawling facility near
Huntsville turned out to be false.
No threat was found and an investigation is under way to
determine who made the calls from within a building where the
shooter was reported to have been, Colonel Thomas Holliday,
commander of the Redstone Arsenal, said at a press conference.
"We have no evidence of shots actually (being) fired,"
Holliday said.
One of the calls to 911 emergency dispatchers said gun shots
had been heard, and another said a gun had been seen. Neither of
those were credible, Holliday said.
There were no casualties, and no one was arrested, Holliday
said. There were no visitors on that part of the base on
Tuesday, he added.
The base is home to military units including the U.S. Army
Aviation and Missile Command and elements of the Defense
Intelligence Agency and the Missile Defense Agency. It also
hosts the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's
Marshall Space Flight Center, where rocket research and testing
is conducted.
A total of about 43,000 military, NASA and civilian
personnel work at Redstone Arsenal.
Holliday said the response of base personnel was
appropriate, given that every U.S. military base has to be on
high alert for potential active shooters and other acts of
violence.
It took hours to ensure that everyone was safe in the
1.5-million-square-foot (457,200-square-meter) Sparkman Center
complex where the shooter was reported.
A full base lockdown lasted for about two-and-a-half hours,
and some buildings were shut for four-and-a-half hours, Holliday
said.
A drill to handle a situation similar to the one reported on
Tuesday was to occur later this week, but was canceled after
this incident, Holliday said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Gina
Cherelus in New York; Additional reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin
in Chicago; Editing by Tom Brown and Dan Grebler)