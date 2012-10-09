FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue - Alabama Power sells $400 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Alabama Power sells $400 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Alabama Power Co on Tuesday
sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: ALABAMA POWER

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 0.55 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.878   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 0.591 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/16/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 25 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.