Alacer Gold production falls on weak Australia mines
July 24, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Alacer Gold production falls on weak Australia mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Alacer Gold Corp’s second-quarter attributable gold production fell 5 percent due to lower output from its mines in Australia.

Attributable production fell to 95,984 ounces from 101,348 ounces a year earlier.

Production dropped at two of the three mines in Western Australia, the company said in a statement.

Alacer, which also has a mine in Turkey, reaffirmed its 2012 gold production guidance of between 435,000 and 450,000 ounces.

Shares of the company were up 1 percent at C$5.31 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

