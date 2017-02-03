BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
PARIS Feb 3 French optician chain Alain Afflelou has once again suspended plans to float on the stock market, with the company on Friday blaming weak domestic capital markets for its decision.
The company announced in November it would not go ahead with a stock market listing, but last month said an initial public offering (IPO) remained on the agenda.
Alain Afflelou has an estimated 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) valuation, and is majority owned by private equity fund Lion Capital.
($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: